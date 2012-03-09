BRIEF-Heartland Financial USA Inc and Citywide Banks announce merger agreement
* Heartland Financial USA Inc and Citywide Banks announce merger agreement
LONDON, March 9 Alain Renaud is replacing Andrew Bell as global head of mergers and acquisitions at HSBC , two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Renaud is currently co-head of global banking for the Middle East and North Africa region at HSBC, the people said.
Reuters reported exclusively this week that Bell was leaving the firm to join Jefferies. (Reporting by Victoria Howley)
* Heartland Financial USA Inc and Citywide Banks announce merger agreement
* KKR & Co LP - agreed to acquire Travelopia from TUI AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday: