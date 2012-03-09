(Adds background)
By Victoria Howley
LONDON, March 9 Alain Renaud is replacing
Andrew Bell as head of global advisery at HSBC, two
people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Renaud is currently co-head of global banking for the Middle
East and North Africa region at HSBC, the people said.
Reuters reported this week that Bell was leaving the firm to
join Jefferies.
HSBC has a 2 percent share of the global mergers and
acquisitions market, according to Thomson Reuters data. The bank
has worked on 25 deals, worth just over $7 billion.
Closer to its roots, HSBC has a 7.2 percent share of the
Asian M&A market, excluding Japan, where it has advised on 10
deals worth a collective $4.8 billion dollars as the sixth most
active adviser in the region.
Bell is currently on 'gardening leave' and will start his
new job in June, other people said, reporting at Jefferies to
joint heads of European investment banking Dominic Lester and
Peter Bacchus, and John Huwiler, global head of M&A.
Jefferies has plans to increase its M&A franchise beyond its
existing areas of strength, such as the oil and gas and
healthcare sectors.
(Reporting by Victoria Howley)