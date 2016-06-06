LONDON, June 6 HSBC has announced a
major reshuffle of managerial responsibilities and
organisational structure within its global banking division,
according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.
The new structure will make the division more cost
efficient, co-heads Robin Phillips and Matthew Westerman said in
the memo.
It did not mention how many jobs would be cut as a result of
the cost-saving drive.
Reuters reported last week that the bank would be cutting
dozens of senior jobs in its investment bank as a result of a
pending reshuffle.
A spokesman for HSBC confirmed the contents of the memo.
