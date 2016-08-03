LONDON, Aug 3 (IFR) - HSBC has kicked off its first share
buyback with plans to repurchase US$2.5bn of stock this year,
thanks to capital from the sale of its Brazilian business.
It said it could buy back a similar amount of stock next
year, because it is being allowed to pull back surplus cash from
its US business for the first time in a decade.
HSBC also said it will keep its dividend at its current
level "for the foreseeable future", which gave comfort to
investors in Europe's biggest bank and lifted its shares,
despite a 45% slump in second-quarter profits.
Pre-tax profits in the three months to June 30 were
US$3.61bn compared with US$6.57bn a year ago. That left profits
for the first-half at US$9.71bn, down 29% from the first six
months of 2015.
Profits in global banking and markets in the second quarter
rose 10% from a year ago to US$1.89bn. For the half-year, GBM's
profits fell 16% to US$4.01bn, hurt by a 46% slump in equities
revenues.
HSBC's shares rose 3.7% by midday as investors were cheered
by the buyback.
"As the announced buyback has been approved by the PRA we
believe this is a positive vote of confidence from the UK
regulator on HSBC's ability to generate capital and manage any
change in regulatory requirements," said Ronit Ghose, analyst at
Citigroup.
The buyback marks a significant shift for HSBC.
It and other banks have been building capital over the last
decade to meet tougher capital rules, but even before the
financial crisis HSBC did not buy back shares - it preferred to
spend surplus cash on acquisitions.
CEO Stuart Gulliver has reversed that strategy and sold 88
businesses since taking over at the start of 2011.
That included the sale of HSBC Bank Brazil last month for
US$5.2bn.
It also sold its US credit card business in 2013 and half
its US bank branches, which left it with surplus cash in the US.
Regulators have not allowed it to return that surplus until now.
The US Federal Reserve has given permission to pay a
dividend in 2017, its first since 2007. The bank said that also
reflected its success in running down US sub-prime loans and
restructuring its US business.
HSBC declined to say how much the US dividend will be, but
said it could underpin a possible second buyback.
"We don't yet know what the size of that would be, but you
should assume it would be somewhere in the same range as the one
we're doing now to make it worthwhile," Gulliver said.
He said the bank was not introducing a rolling buyback
programme, but will make one-off decisions.
"Where there is a one-off type event, like when we've sold a
business, and we no longer need the shares that supported that
business, we will consider buying back those shares."
Gulliver said the bank's long-standing "progressive"
dividend policy has been scrapped, but it would not cut the
payout as some investors had feared.
"That (progressive) is no longer the dividend policy of the
firm, but what we will do is set out a commitment to sustain the
annual ordinary dividend at current levels for the foreseeable
future," he told reporters on a conference call.
The full-year dividend will be held at US$0.51 a share,
offering a yield of 7.5% a year.
EQUITIES SLIDE
GBM's net operating income in the first half was down 13%
from a year ago to US$8.9bn, dragged down by equities, where
revenues fell to US$575m from US$1.07bn a year ago. All banks
have had a bad year in equities as clients reduced activity amid
volatile markets.
Its foreign exchange revenues in the first half fell 6% from
a year ago to US$1.49bn and banking revenues dropped 2% to
US$1.78bn. But rates revenues rose 16% to US$1.12bn and credit
revenues increased 6% to US$506m.
"I don't think we have a structural problem with our
equities business at all, so we don't need to do any particular
changes to it. Credit and rates did well, cash and liquidity
management did well, so the business is well diversified and
resilient," Gulliver said.
HSBC is shrinking the size of GBM as part of its plan to
reduce the capital it needs and improve returns. GBM's
risk-weighted assets were US$437bn at the end of June, down by
US$15bn in the second quarter and by US$54bn in the past year.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)