LONDON May 7 HSBC made $275 million of
sustainable savings in the first quarter and sees plenty more
opportunities to reach its target of achieving a further $2-3
billion in annual cost savings, its finance director said on
Wednesday.
"There is no let up or absence of opportunity to realise
cost savings," HSBC Finance Director Iain Mackay told analysts
on a conference call.
Mackay said there were some pressure on revenues in Brazil
and elsewhere in Latin America, but revenue trends were "broadly
constructive" for Asia and "generally stable" elsewhere.
HSBC reported a 20 percent fall in first quarter profits
after revenue dipped at its investment bank and last year's
earnings were swelled by asset sales.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)