PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Nov 3 HSBC Holdings said Britain's regulator was the only authority it was holding "detailed" settlement discussions with over allegations of the manipulation of currency markets.
HSBC made a $378 million provision on Monday for possible settlements over alleged foreign exchange market rigging, and it said all of that was to cover a potential fine from Britain's Financial Conduct Authority.
"At the moment the only detailed settlement discussions in which we are involved is with the FCA," said Iain Mackay, HSBC finance director. "There are a number of other jurisdictions that have expressed interest in this topic and we are working closely with authorities in each of those to work through those issues," he said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. retail sales recorded their smallest gain in six months in February amid delays in tax refunds, but the biggest rise in the annual inflation rate in nearly five years pointed to rising price pressures that could support further interest rate hikes.
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.