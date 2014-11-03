BRIEF-Ascent Resources Utica Holdings and Aru Finance to offer $1.5 bln of senior unsecured notes
* Ascent Resources Utica Holdings- co, Aru Finance intend to offer $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in two series due in 2022 and 2025
LONDON Nov 3 HSBC Holdings set aside $378 million to pay a potential fine from the UK regulator for alleged manipulation of currency markets, as Europe's biggest bank reported a 12 percent fall in underlying earnings after costs rose.
HSBC on Monday reported an underlying pretax profit of $4.4 billion, down 12 percent from a year ago, as operating expenses rose 6 percent, which the bank blamed on increases in risk, compliance and related costs.
The bank's $378 million provision is for a possible settlement with Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, which HSBC said had proposed a resolution of its foreign exchange investigation. HSBC is one of six banks in talks with UK regulators to pay about 1.5 billion pounds in a group settlement over the alleged rigging of currency, sources have said. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
* Ascent Resources Utica Holdings- co, Aru Finance intend to offer $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in two series due in 2022 and 2025
* Allergan announces availability of restasis multidose™ (cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion) 0.05 pct -- the first fda-approved preservative free prescription eye drop available in a multidose bottle
* Savanna reiterates rejection of the inadequate value of the Total offer and support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: