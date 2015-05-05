UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
LONDON May 5 HSBC said its profits rose 4 percent in the first quarter as investment banking revenues bounced back after a weak end to last year to offset a rise in compliance and regulation costs.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, on Tuesday reported a pretax profit of $7.1 billion for the first three months of this year, up from $6.8 billion a year ago and well above the average forecast from analysts polled by the company.
Underlying revenues rose 4 percent on the year, driven by an 8 percent rise in its markets income. The bank said its underlying operating costs rose 6 percent from a year ago, partly due to an increase in compliance staff. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.