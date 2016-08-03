HONG KONG/LONDON Aug 3 HSBC said on Wednesday its core first-half profit fell 29 percent, below estimates, as revenue at Europe's biggest bank was hit by slowing economic growth in its key markets of Britain and Hong Kong.

HSBC said in a statement that pretax profit in the six months ended June slipped to $9.7 billion, down from $13.6 billion in the same period a year earlier. That was just below an average estimate of $10 billion compiled by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in HONG KONG and Lawrence White in LONDON; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)