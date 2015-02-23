* Pre-tax profit disappoints, shares fall nearly 6 pct
* Drops RoE target back to more than 10 pct from 12-15 pct
* HSBC says targets based on core capital of 12-13 pct
* "We're still on journey to simplify" - CEO
(Adds more comments from CEO and analyst, updates shares)
By Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Feb 23 HSBC reported a 17
percent fall in annual pretax profit and cut its profitability
target, saying allegations its Swiss business had helped
customers to dodge taxes had brought shame on the bank.
Results from Europe's biggest bank on Monday reflected the
cost of past misconduct and of protecting itself against the
impact of further scandals. HSBC said allegations about its
Geneva-based arm, raided last week by Swiss officials and now
the subject of a UK inquiry, had badly damaged its image.
"A number of us, myself included, think the practices of the
private bank back in the past are a source of shame and
reputational damage to HSBC. I think shame would be reasonable
noun to use," Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver told reporters.
Gulliver was himself thrust into the centre of the scandal
on Sunday when Britain's Guardian newspaper said he had
sheltered millions of pounds in HSBC's Swiss private bank via a
Panamanian company.
HSBC confirmed that Gulliver has a Swiss bank account and
while there is no suggestion he broke any rules, the revelations
come at a sensitive time. HSBC's chairman Douglas Flint is due
to appear before British lawmakers on Wednesday to answer
questions about the bank's alleged complicity in tax evasion.
Gulliver is among the highest paid bank executives in Europe
with a pay packet last year amounting to 7.6 million pounds
($11.7 million). This is down from 8 million in 2013 after his
bonus was cut to reflect the bank's failure to stamp out
misconduct.
HSBC's pretax profit of $18.7 billion for 2014 was down from
$22.6 billion the year before and below the average analyst
forecast of $21 billion, after a $3.7 billion bill for
provisions, fines and settlements arising from a range of
misdeeds, including attempted manipulation of foreign exchange
markets.
With the U.S. Department of Justice yet to finish its forex
probe, HSBC added an extra $550 million to cover future
forex-related fines and warned it could face a $500 million bill
to compensate U.S. customers sold debt protection products.
Shares in the bank fell nearly 6 percent, their biggest
intra-day drop since November 2011, to hit a near 2-1/2 year
low. By 1217 GMT they were down 5.9 percent at 569.4 pence.
"For all the recent media furore around potential conduct
issues, it is the 'underlying' performance which, we believe,
should be the greatest cause of investor concern, right across
revenues, costs and impairments," said Ian Gordon, analyst at
Investec, which rates HSBC as a "hold".
RETURN ON EQUITY
Gulliver, appointed CEO in 2011, has sold or closed 77
businesses and axed over 50,000 jobs to try and simplify HSBC's
sprawling business and boost earnings after higher capital
requirements imposed since the financial crisis make it more
difficult for large banks to make a profit.
Gulliver said the job was far from done, but rejected some
calls from regulators or investors for breaking up big banks
such as itself or JPMorgan.
"We're still on a journey to simplify the firm ... and I
don't rule out that we might make more disposals.
"But I don't think the firm is too big to manage. You can
see the validity of the business on the revenue side, even if
the cost of running (a big bank) has clearly gone up," he said.
HSBC has increased the amount of capital it holds to absorb
potential losses by over 60 percent since before the crisis.
Gulliver said the bank intended to increase its core capital to
between 12-13 percent from 10.9 percent currently, to give it
enough reserves to deal with regulators' demands
The bank cut its target for return on equity to more than 10
percent in the next 3-5 years from 12-15 percent, originally set
in 2011. This measure of profitability fell to 7.3 percent in
2014 from 9.2 percent in 2013.
Gulliver said the bank needed to improve profitability in
Latin America, Turkey and the United States, and in areas of its
commercial and investment bank.
Before the financial crisis returns in excess of 10 percent
were the norm for large banks.
Group revenues were stable and the bank's commercial banking
division generated record profits but its global banking and
markets division, which includes HSBC's investment bank,
reported a 38 percent drop in profits due to lower revenues and
higher costs.
Underlying operating expenses were $37.9 billion in 2014, up
6.1 percent from 2013, showing the struggle Gulliver is having
to lower costs in the face of tougher regulation and the need
for more compliance staff. That continues to depress returns.
It paid or set aside $3.4 billion on items such as the forex
fine and compensation for UK customers mis-sold insurance
products.
($1 = 0.6507 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright, Vikram Subhedar and
Simon Jessop in London. Writing by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by
Keith Weir and Jane Merriman)