* HSBC to report first half results Monday 0815 GMT
* Profits seen at $12.5 bln, down 11 pct on yr after weak Q1
LONDON Aug 4 HSBC is expected to
report an 11 percent fall in profit on Monday for the first half
of this year, hurt by falling revenues in a pared down business
and lower income from Latin America and investment banking at
the start of the year.
HSBC's pretax profit fell 20 percent year-on-year in the
first quarter and Europe's biggest bank, which operates across
75 countries, should make a second quarter pretax profit of
about $5.7 billion, similar to a year ago, underpinned by better
margins in Hong Kong and growth in commercial banking profits.
But that will leave earnings in the first six months overall
at $12.5 billion, down from $14.1 billion a year ago, according
to the average of 15 analysts polled by the bank. Last year's
profits were swelled by asset sales.
Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver is in the second phase of a
turnaround plan that began in 2011 to make the bank less
complex, more efficient and able to deliver better returns and
dividends for shareholders.
He has axed more than 40,000 jobs and sold or closed 60
businesses, which the bank said has delivered annual cost
savings of more than $5 billion.
But the asset sales have hurt revenues, which will be down
about 9 percent to $31.3 billion in the first half, according to
analysts' forecasts. A jump in spending on compliance has also
limited the impact of the cost-savings, and first-half operating
costs are expected to be $18 billion, down 2 percent on the
year.
Return on equity will still lag Gulliver's target level of
above 12 percent; it was 11.7 percent in the first quarter.
HSBC's investment bank profit fell by a fifth in the first
quarter but revenues in the second quarter should have improved
on that, analysts said. European investment banks have
outperformed U.S. rivals in the second quarter, and analysts
said HSBC should extend that trend as it is less reliant on bond
and interest rate trading, where activity has been depressed for
more than a year.
HSBC's London-listed shares are down 5 percent this year,
underperforming a flat European bank index.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)