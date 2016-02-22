HONG KONG Feb 22 HSBC Holdings's
annual pre-tax profit edged up one percent in
2015, lower than analysts' estimates against a bleak backdrop of
slowing growth in China and tumbling commodities prices.
HSBC reported profit before tax of $18.87 billion for 2015
against $18.7 billion the year before, and below the average
analyst estimate of $21.8 billion according to Thomson Reuters
data. The bank proposed a dividend of $0.51 per ordinary share
against $0.50 a year earlier.
"China's slower economic growth will undoubtedly contribute
to a bumpier financial environment, but it is still expected to
be the largest contributor to global growth as its economy
transitions to higher added value manufacturing and services and
becomes more consumer driven," HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca and Denny Thomas; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)