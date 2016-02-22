LONDON, Feb 22 (IFR) - HSBC said on Monday it is under
investigation by US regulators over its hiring practices in Asia
as it reported a tough start to the year for some areas of its
investment bank.
HSBC chief executive Stuart Gulliver said it had been a
"challenging" start to the year for its global markets business,
which comprises credit, rates, FX and equities. It had been an
"OK" start in global banking, he said.
The bank, the biggest in Europe, said China's economic
slowdown will contribute to a "bumpier financial environment"
and it echoed some rivals who have said volatile markets could
depress revenues in the first quarter, which is typically the
most important period of the year for investment bank revenue.
"This is the first six or seven weeks of the year, so it's
hard to work out if this is the trend for the rest of the half
or whether it's a period of intense market volatility that will
pass through," Gulliver told reporters on a conference call
after posting weak fourth quarter results.
HSBC reported a US$858m pretax loss in the three months to
December 31, hit by higher loan-loss provisions and
restructuring charges. That left its profit for 2015 at
US$18.9bn, up 1% from 2014.
HSBC said it was among a number of firms under investigation
by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the
hiring of people referred by or related to government officials
or employees of state-owned enterprises in Asia.
The SEC opened a probe into JPMorgan in 2013 regarding the
hiring of "princelings", the term used in Asia to refer to the
children or younger relatives of China's political leaders or of
powerful executives at state-owned enterprises.
"The SEC has had an investigation going on for some years on
a number of US banks and they have now widened that out to a
broader group of banks, of which HSBC is one," Gulliver said,
describing it as a recent move. The bank said the impact of the
SEC's probe could be significant, but declined further comment.
HSBC also warned that a US monitor who is assessing its
anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance following its
US$1.9bn fine for breaching sanctions in 2012 was not happy with
its progress. In a report delivered last month, the monitor
"expressed significant concerns about the pace of that progress,
instances of potential financial crime and systems and controls
deficiencies," the bank said.
HSBC said improving its systems remained a work in progress,
but added that it will be rolling out an improved global system
this year. It said it added 2,500 compliance staff in 2015 and
now had 9,000 people compared with 1,600 in 2010.
Global banking and markets (GBM), its investment banking
arm, made a pretax profit of US$1.02bn in the fourth quarter,
less than half its profit in the third quarter but compared with
an US$85m loss in the fourth quarter of 2014. GBM made a profit
of US$7.9bn in 2015, up from US$5.9bn in 2014.
GBM's revenues rose 16% in the fourth quarter from a weak
year-ago period, and for 2015 they were up 7% from 2014.
Equities income jumped 44% last year from 2014, FX income
rose 7%, rates increased 15% and credit income was up 24%.
Like many banks, HSBC is trying to cut costs and reduce
assets to improve returns in its investment bank.
HSBC cut assets in GBM to US$441bn from US$516bn last year,
representing half of a plan to cut US$140bn of its assets.
HSBC was hit by losses from oil and gas loans in the fourth
quarter, also echoing problems reported by US and other European
banks in the past month.
HSBC said it had US$29bn of exposure to oil and gas
companies, and took US$170m of charges against specific oil and
gas loans in the fourth quarter and increased its provisions by
US$200m on the basis of oil prices staying near US$30 per
barrel.
HSBC last week said it will keep its headquarters in London
after a 10-month review of its domicile, but warned up to 1,000
of its GBM staff could have to relocate from London to Paris if
Britain votes to leave the European Union in a referendum
scheduled for June 23.
