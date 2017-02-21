HONG KONG Feb 21 Shares in HSBC Holdings Plc were down 3.5 percent in afternoon trading in Hong Kong on Tuesday after the bank posted a bigger-than-expected drop in its 2016 pre-tax profit.

HSBC reported a 62 percent slump in annual pre-tax profit that fell way short of analysts' estimates due to one-time charges related to some businesses, and announced a new $1 billion share buy-back. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)