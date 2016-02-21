(Repeats story that ran Friday with no changes to text)
By Lawrence White
LONDON, Feb 19 Having finally put to rest a
10-month long debate over where its home should be, HSBC
now has to assure investors it has a long-term
leadership plan, with Chairman Douglas Flint and Chief Executive
Stuart Gulliver likely set to step down in the next two years.
While no firm date has been set for either man's departure,
Flint is expected to relinquish his post in the next year, while
Gulliver said last Monday he will stay on until at least until
the end of 2017 to complete a strategic plan set out last June.
HSBC is set to report annual results on Monday, with
analysts braced for it to give a bleak outlook for revenue
growth in 2016 against a difficult global market environment.
Europe's biggest bank has previously said that, in a break
from tradition, its next chairman will be an external candidate,
possibly a non-executive director already on the lender's board.
The identity of that chairman would determine whether the
bank then looks immediately to replace Gulliver, sources said,
with the bank's chief seen by staff and investors as having
played a difficult hand well since he took over in 2010.
"For Stuart it's all about who comes in to be the next
chairman, but I think the board want him to go on," said a
senior Hong Kong-based HSBC banker familiar with the board's
thinking.
If Gulliver does leave, most investors and HSBC insiders
feel there is no obvious lead candidate to replace him - a
common problem at large global banks where succession planning
in recent years has seldom been smooth.
"As a matter of good governance, we always have succession
plans in place for all senior executives, however we are not
working to a specific timetable for either the chairman or chief
executive succession," a spokeswoman for HSBC said in an emailed
statement.
Both Flint and Gulliver took their roles after a boardroom
battle in 2010, which marked a departure from HSBC's track
record of orderly successions.
Among top current management, global banking and markets
head Samir Assaf and retail and wealth management head John
Flint are the most often cited contenders.
A third potential candidate, former commercial banking head
Simon Cooper, took himself out of the running by leaving HSBC in
December to become corporate and investment banking head at
rival Standard Chartered.
POSSIBLE CANDIDATES
A final option would be to hand the reins to finance
director Iain Mackay, seen as a safe pair of hands but perhaps
lacking Gulliver's polish with investors, in an interim capacity
while the bank launches a wider external search.
An external candidate might be more emboldened to take the
radical steps that some investors believe is necessary for a
dramatic improvement in HSBC's share price.
"The board's got big questions to answer; I mean, should
HSBC split up? ... You're probably not going to get that
decision from an insider who believes in continuity," said Ali
Miremadi, fund manager at THS Partners, which owns shares in
HSBC.
Among possible external candidates, Lloyds Banking Group
Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio, tipped last year
as a candidate for CEO at Standard Chartered, is seen as having
the necessary experience.
Spokesmen at Lloyds and Standard Chartered declined to
comment on behalf of Horta-Osorio and Cooper respectively.
Some investors said the 10-month review into whether HSBC
should relocate had not harmed Gulliver, as the downsides of
money spent on the process and the uncertainty it created had
been more than offset by positive effects.
In particular, a decision by the British government to tone
down its bank levy was seen by many analysts as a concession to
keep the bank in Britain, though both sides have denied any
direct link.
"He is certainly not damaged, he acted pretty
professionally, and now it's back to running the bank and
getting it back in shape," said Hugh Young, managing director in
Singapore for Aberdeen Asset management, the bank's
sixth-largest shareholder.
Sources close to Gulliver and investors, however, said the
executive had lately sounded weary regarding the duration of his
tenure, during which he has grappled with a raft of regulatory
issues and a battle to shrink the bank after the empire-building
of the previous regime.
"Stuart said to me recently he feels he was born five years
too early or too late," one source close to Gulliver told
Reuters. "He missed the glory years pre-crisis, and will
probably leave before reaping the benefits of the overhaul he's
done."
