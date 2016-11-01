LONDON Nov 1 HSBC Holdings Plc said on
Tuesday it had appointed Clara Furse, the former chief executive
of the London Stock Exchange, to chair its ring-fenced UK
business.
Furse, who is also resigning from her position as a member
of the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee, will
oversee the British retail banking and wealth management,
commercial banking and global private banking operations of
Europe's largest lender.
"We are thrilled to have secured Clara as chairman of the
HSBC UK Board," HSBC Group Chairman Douglas Flint said in a
statement. "She brings unrivalled knowledge of the UK's
financial markets, systems and regulatory architecture."
Britain's ring-fencing rules aim to avoid a repeat of the
2008 financial crisis, when banks' bad bets in financial markets
threatened ordinary depositors' cash, and led to big
taxpayer-funded bailouts.
The rules apply to all banks in Britain that have both
retail and commercial or investment banking activities.
HSBC's ring-fenced bank will be headquartered in Birmingham
from 2018, a year before the separation of the business has to
take place.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by Sinead Cruise)