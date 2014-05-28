HONG KONG May 28 HSBC Holdings Plc has hired former Barclays banker Jason Rynbeck as its head of mergers and acquisitions for Asia-Pacific, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Rynbeck left Barclays on May 8, Reuters previously reported , amid a global shrinking of the lender's investment banking division.

He will join HSBC later this year after a period of leave following his departure from Barclays, one of the people said.

A spokesman for HSBC declined to comment. (Reporting by Lawrence White)