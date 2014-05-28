UPDATE 3-Activist hedge fund critical of Walt Disney's move on Disneyland Paris
* Disneyland Paris has struggled with losses and debts (Adds comment from source familiar with the matter)
HONG KONG May 28 HSBC Holdings Plc has hired former Barclays banker Jason Rynbeck as its head of mergers and acquisitions for Asia-Pacific, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Rynbeck left Barclays on May 8, Reuters previously reported , amid a global shrinking of the lender's investment banking division.
He will join HSBC later this year after a period of leave following his departure from Barclays, one of the people said.
A spokesman for HSBC declined to comment. (Reporting by Lawrence White)
* Disneyland Paris has struggled with losses and debts (Adds comment from source familiar with the matter)
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, March 14 Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals will not see any changes to its planned refinancing in the wake of billionaire William Ackman and his hedge fund Pershing Square selling its share of the company, sources said.