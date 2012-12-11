Dec 11 HSBC has agreed to pay a record $1.92 billion to settle an investigation by U.S. prosecutors who accused Europe's biggest bank of failing to enforce rules designed to prevent money laundering. The fine is more than double the previous record of $780 million imposed by the U.S. Department of Justice on Swiss bank UBS for aiding tax evasion. The following lists fines imposed on leading banks. YEAR BANK FINE REASON REGULATOR (Millions of dollars) 2012 HSBC 1,920 Money laundering lapses DOJ 2009 UBS 780 Aiding tax fraud DOJ 2012 Stanchart 667 Anti sanctions OFAC/DOJ 2012 ING 619 Anti sanctions OFAC 2010 Goldman 550 Misleading investors FSA/SEC 2009 Credit Suisse 536 Anti sanctions OFAC 2010 ABN Amro 500 Anti sanctions OFAC 2012 Barclays 451 Libor manipulation FSA 2009 Lloyds 350 Anti sanctions OFAC/DOJ 2010 Barclays 298 Anti sanctions DOJ/OFAC 2012 JP Morgan 297 RMBS offering SEC 2011 Citi 285 Misleading CDO investors SEC 2011 JP Morgan 228 Muni bond rigging SEC 2011 UBS 160 Muni bond rigging SEC 2011 JP Morgan 154 Misleading investors SEC 2010 BofA 150 Disclosing Merrill bonuses SEC 2011 Wachovia 148 Muni bond rigging SEC 2010 BofA 137 Muni bond rigging SEC 2003 JP Morgan 135 Enron SEC 2012 Mizuho 128 Misleading CDO investors SEC GUIDE TO BANKING SCANDALS: LIBOR - The suspected rigging of the London interbank offered rate (Libor), an interest rate used in contracts worth trillions of dollars globally. Anti sanctions - Illegally hiding transactions with Iran and other countries, violating U.S. sanctions. Muni-bond-rigging - Conspiring to deceive U.S. cities and towns by operating a scheme to rig bids to invest municipal bond proceeds. CDO - Collateralized debt obligation tied to the U.S. housing market RMBS offering - Misleading investors in the sale of risky mortgage bonds or residential mortgage-backed securities. Enron - JP Morgan was fined for its role in the defunct Enron Corp's manipulation of its financial statements. Merrill - Bank of America was fined for failing to disclose properly employee bonuses and financial losses at Merrill Lynch before shareholders approved the companies' merger in 2008. NOTES: DOJ - U.S. Department of Justice OFAC - U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control FSA - UK Financial Services Authority SEC - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; editing by David Stamp )