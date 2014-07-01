NEW YORK, July 1 HSBC Holdings Plc has
reached a $10 million settlement of allegations that it failed
to oversee the reasonableness of charges it submitted to the
U.S. government in connection with foreclosures, the office of
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said on Tuesday.
The accord resolves U.S. claims under the federal False
Claims Act concerning HSBC's alleged failure to oversee the
reasonableness of foreclosure-related charges submitted to the
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the office
said.
Bharara's office has been investigating several banks over
whether they overcharged the government for expenses incurred
during foreclosures on federally backed home loans.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)