BRIEF-VF Corporat announces fourth quarter 2016 earnings date
* VF Corporation announces fourth quarter 2016 earnings and conference call date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 A unit of HSBC Holdings Plc on Thursday said it will pay $1.575 billion to end a long-running securities fraud class action stemming from the acquisition of the Household International consumer finance business more than a decade ago.
HSBC Finance Corp said the settlement is subject to court approval and expected to result in a roughly $585 million pretax charge in the second quarter, including legal fees and expenses. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)
Feb 1 Anthem Inc, which is waiting for a ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block its deal to buy Cigna Corp, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, helped by strength in its government business.
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 Pedro Parente on Tuesday said he has no timetable to step down as chief executive officer of Petróleo Brasileiro SA, vowing his commitment to a long-term turnaround of Brazil's state-controlled oil company.