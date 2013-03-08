GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, US dollar down after Yellen signals rate rise
* Yellen signals rate hike in March, U.S. stocks up for 6th week
SINGAPORE, March 8 HSBC is to appoint Guy Harvey-Samuel as the new head of its Singapore business to replace Alex Hungate, who is leaving the bank, it said on Friday.
Harvey-Samuel is head of international HSBC Asia-Pacific and based in Hong Kong, reporting to Asia-Pacific CEO Peter Wong.
Hungate, who joined HSBC in 2007 from Thomson Reuters and became Singapore CEO in 2010, is leaving to join a non-financial firm, two people close to the bank said. He could not immediately be reached for comment.
LONDON, March 3 Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
