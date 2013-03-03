March 3 HSBC and Standard Chartered
will report a reduction in their bonus pools,
reflecting separate settlements with U.S. authorities over
probes into money laundering and sanctions violations, Sky News
reported on Sunday.
HSBC's bonus pot will fall to about 2 billion pounds ($3
billion) from 2.8 billion pounds paid out in 2011, Sky News said
on its website, with Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver expected to
take home 6 million to 7 million pounds, including a bonus of
just under 2 million pounds.
His counterpart at Standard Chartered, Peter Sands, will
take home less than 2 million pounds in bonus payments, with the
bank's overall bonus pool cut to $1.4 billion from $1.54 billion
pounds, last year, Sky News said.
In December, HSBC reached a settlement with U.S. authorities
and agreed to pay $1.92 billion to settle a probe into
laundering money for drug cartels.
In the same month, Standard Chartered agreed to pay $327
million to resolve allegations that it violated U.S. sanctions
against Iran, Sudan and two other countries on top of a separate
payment the bank made in August last year to New York's state
banking regulator over Iran sanctions.
Both companies declined to comment.