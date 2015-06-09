June 9 HSBC will use the 11 following criteria to assess whether to move its headquarters from London to Asia.

Here is how Hong Kong and London compare on some of them:

1. Economic importance and future growth:

HSBC predicts Asian economies will grow by $14.9 trillion between 2014 and 2025, easily outpacing growth of $6.4 trillion in North America and $4.9 trillion in Europe. The bank plans to re-deploy capital in Asia as it cuts back in Europe and the Americas, reversing its expansion over the past two decades.

2. Scale of existing HSBC presence:

Britain and Hong Kong are the bank's two biggest businesses and it has substantial operations in the United States and mainland China.

3. Highly competitive economy

China and the United States are the world's largest exporters. Hong Kong and Britain rank fifth and sixth among competitive "open" economies, according to HSBC.

4. Long-term stability

China's relationship with Hong Kong could be a key issue. Hong Kong's economy has flourished over the last 18 years under "One country, two systems" whereby it kept a separate legal system and greater freedoms. That expires in 2047 and analysts say there is concern Beijing could start to exert greater control. Tension over the mainland's existing influence in Hong Kong prompted demonstrations last year.

A referendum about Britain's membership of the European Union is due to be held by the end of 2017 and HSBC has said the threat of Britain leaving was a major economic uncertainty.

5. High Transparency International score

Transparency International last year ranked Denmark as the country perceived to have the least corrupt public sector. Britain was 14th out of the 175 countries ranked, just ahead of Hong Kong and the United States, tied in 17th. China ranked 100th.

6. Ability to attract and retain top talent

A place where senior people will want work and live.

7. Robust commercial environment, including enforceability of relevant laws

Gulliver said the bank needed a clear and functioning corporate law framework and a lack of bureaucracy.

8. Tax system

Gulliver said this must be transparent, fair and competitive. Treaties with other countries were important. HSBC wanted to pay a "fair" amount of tax and not seeking a tax haven.

Britain's UK bank levy was "a subset" of the issue, but it was a jump in the levy in March that prompted the review. HSBC will pay about $1.5 billion under the levy this year, or 7 percent of expected pretax profits, up from $1.1 billion in 2014. The levy has been raised eight times since its was introduced in 2010, but there is a perception the new British government will adopt more pro-business policies.

A move to Hong Kong could save HSBC about $900 million or more a year.

9. Government policy in support of growth and development of financial services sector

10. Robust regulatory environment that supports Global Standards

Regulators in Britain and Hong Kong "gold-plate" global rules so systemically important banks such as HSBC must hold extra capital. Hong Kong would not be a lighter touch regulator and HSBC would probably have to maintain a similar level of capital, or slightly more, if it moved there, analysts said. Oversight would be shared by regulators in Britain, Hong Kong and the United States.

11. Financial impact for the group

The board would consider the impact on the long-term value of the stock. The one-off cost of a move may be below $2 billion, analysts estimate. The bank could save cash from the bank levy, which could otherwise be used to increase dividend. (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by David Clarke)