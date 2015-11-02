LONDON Nov 2 HSBC's boss said the bank's concerns about whether it would have enough control of a separated UK business had been clarified "completely satisfactorily" by recent guidance from Britain's financial regulator.

Britain's banks have to "ring-fence" their domestic UK retail operations from 2019, and HSBC had been worried it could effectively become an "asset manager" of the business if it had no control over capital, dividends, strategy and risk appetite of the unit.

"Those concerns that we had about whether we would effectively be an asset manager of the ring-fenced bank have been dealt with completely satisfactorily by the remarks made by Andrew Bailey," HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver told analysts on Monday.

Bailey, chief executive of the Prudential Regulation Authority, last month gave further details on the ring-fencing rules, which will allow the units to transfer capital to their parents.

HSBC Finance Director Iain Mackay said the cost of setting up the ring-fenced bank would be between $1 and $2 billion, unchanged from previous guidance. (Reporting by Steve Slater)