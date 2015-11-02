LONDON Nov 2 HSBC's boss said the
bank's concerns about whether it would have enough control of a
separated UK business had been clarified "completely
satisfactorily" by recent guidance from Britain's financial
regulator.
Britain's banks have to "ring-fence" their domestic UK
retail operations from 2019, and HSBC had been worried it could
effectively become an "asset manager" of the business if it had
no control over capital, dividends, strategy and risk appetite
of the unit.
"Those concerns that we had about whether we would
effectively be an asset manager of the ring-fenced bank have
been dealt with completely satisfactorily by the remarks made by
Andrew Bailey," HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver told
analysts on Monday.
Bailey, chief executive of the Prudential Regulation
Authority, last month gave further details on the ring-fencing
rules, which will allow the units to transfer capital to their
parents.
HSBC Finance Director Iain Mackay said the cost of setting
up the ring-fenced bank would be between $1 and $2 billion,
unchanged from previous guidance.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)