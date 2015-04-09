LONDON, April 9 French magistrates have placed HSBC Holdings Plc under formal criminal investigation over alleged past tax-related offences at its Swiss private bank and imposed 1 billion euro ($1.08 billion) bail on Europe's biggest bank.

HSBC said it "believes the French magistrates' decision is without legal basis and the bail is unwarranted and excessive" and intends to appeal.

It relates to alleged offences in 2006 and 2007 and is the latest problem to hit HSBC, which has admitted failings at its Swiss private bank. ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sinead Cruise)