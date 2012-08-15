* Bank says more data passed as part of December request
* Lawyer says one employee lawsuit filed, more could follow
* Big law firms unlikely to take on banks-lawyer
By Martin de Sa'Pinto
ZURICH, Aug 15 Global bank HSBC has
handed over details of current and former employees to the U.S.
authorities, it confirmed on Wednesday, as part of a tax probe
that almost sank rival bank UBS in 2009.
As a result the bank could now face legal action from
individuals whose details have been revealed, lawyers
representing them said.
In a letter to them seen by Reuters, the bank said it had
passed on documents, in which their names appear, on the request
of U.S. authorities looking to hunt down U.S. citizens with
untaxed money held in Swiss accounts.
After passing on a first set of documents earlier this year,
HSBC has sent the new batch to the U.S. Department of Justice
and the Securities and Exchange Commission in an effort to reach
a settlement over the investigation.
HSBC lawyer Lenz & Staehelin has told lawyers acting for
these employees that the documents included the minutes of
executive, board and audit committee meetings, client visit
reports, emails and other correspondence.
"We have submitted further information to the U.S.
authorities but it concerns the initial enquiry from December
2011. Client information has clearly not been submitted," HSBC
Private Bank spokesman Medard Schoenmaeckers said by telephone.
Banks including HSBC, Credit Suisse and Julius
Baer have already passed on about 10,000 employee
names in an attempt to avoid the fate of private bank Wegelin,
which broke up in January under threat of indictment, bank
employees and lawyers said.
Credit Suisse said its cooperation with the U.S. authorities
was also in the interests of the bank and its employees. Baer
declined to comment.
Lawyer Douglas Hornung, who has filed a complaint against
HSBC on behalf of its former chief legal counsel, said banks who
handed employee names to U.S. authorities infringed the criminal
code and Swiss privacy laws.
HSBC has avoided breaching strict Swiss banking secrecy laws
by redacting from the documents any information that could lead
to the identification of clients, said Lenz & Staehelin in a
letter to lawyers acting for current and former employees of the
bank.
In 2009 the Swiss authorities reached a deal for UBS
to pay a fine of $780 million to avert criminal
charges, and ultimately agreed to allow the bank to reveal
details of around 4,450 clients.
Hornung said banks that hand over employee data to U.S.
officials are hoping to reduce the potentially huge fines they
might face if they are found to have helped U.S. clients avoid
tax.
"HSBC could face a much higher fine than UBS, $1.3 to 1.4
billion would be logical. In cooperating HSBC can expect the
fine to be lowered significantly," said Hornung.
The benefit of such a reduction for cooperating would far
outweigh anything the banks would have to pay for breaching
obligations to employees in Switzerland, where the maximum fine
is 5 million Swiss francs ($5.15 mln) and there are no punitive
damages, Hornung said.
A spokeswoman for the Swiss Attorney General confirmed that
a legal complaint against HSBC had been received and said it was
considering whether to open an investigation.
NO BIG LAW FIRMS
A former HSBC employee, who asked not to be named, told
Reuters he had never dealt with U.S. clients and only realised
U.S. officials had his name during a background check when he
was shortlisted for a new banking job.
He was not offered the job.
"It can be difficult to inform former employees because as a
company we don't keep records of their whereabouts. If they
contact us, then we do inform them," Schoenmaeckers said.
But Hornung, a partner at Geneva-based Hornung Avocats, said
allegations of professional damage might be hard to prove.
"I have spoken to five or six people in the same situation,
which means there is some chance of demonstrating a direct link
between being on the list and difficulties in finding further
employment," said Hornung.
Bruno Seeman, a lawyer from small but locally renowned
Zurich law firm Anwaltsbuero Landmann who is representing
another former HSBC employee, said those wishing to sue the bank
were unlikely to get any help from the largest law firms.
"The big five in Switzerland are all employed by the large
banks, all the big commercial law firms with the capacity and
know-how to act against big Swiss organisations cannot do so
because it would be a conflict of interest," Seemann said.
"The effect is to prevent employees from approaching them
because these law firms can't act against existing clients."