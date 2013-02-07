DUBAI Feb 7 HSBC will close the
accounts of some Syrian nationals in the Middle East and North
Africa, the bank said on Thursday, after heavy compliance costs
made it unprofitable to deal with them.
HSBC was fined $1.9 billion in December - the largest such
punishment ever imposed on a bank - after a scathing report by
U.S. lawmakers accused the bank of lax controls relating to cash
coming from Mexican drug cartels and countries under U.S.
sanctions including Syria.
The lender confirmed it would be closing accounts belonging
to all Syrians in the MENA region who were not Advance or
Premier class customers. Those accounts require a minimum
monthly salary of 15,000 dirhams ($4,100) or the maintaining of
100,000 dirhams in the account at all times.
HSBC said in a statement the action was due to the need to
apply "enhanced oversight on any customer with connections to
sanctioned countries".
"Where we are unable to maintain sufficiently detailed
information about such a customer through a relationship managed
account, we are having to discontinue that relationship," the
bank said in a statement.
One regional banking analyst said the cost of making
additional checks on customers was difficult to justify if they
did not provide much revenue to the bank.
"HSBC's strategy in the Middle East has always been to
target the bigger clients who come with other cross-selling
opportunities so it makes sense and also reduces costs," the
analyst said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of
the subject.
HSBC did not say how many people were affected by the
decision. It said the bank had given the customers 30 days'
notice before the accounts are closed.