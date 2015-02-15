(Restores dropped words in sixth paragraph)
LONDON Feb 15 HSBC published a
full-page letter in British newspapers on Sunday to offer its
"sincerest apologies" for past practices at its Swiss private
bank, which has been accused of helping clients to evade tax.
Europe's biggest bank admitted failings in compliance and
controls in its Swiss operation after media reports that said it
had helped wealthy customers to conceal millions of dollars of
assets up to 2007.
Britain's Treasury Committee has called the bank's chairman
and chief executive to give evidence on the matter on Feb. 25,
according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
The bank's letter published in a number of newspapers on
Sunday was signed by Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver and said
that the reports had been a "painful experience" for its
customers, shareholders and employees.
"We must show we understand that the societies we serve
expect more from us," Gulliver wrote. "We therefore offer our
sincerest apologies."
The bank said that the vast majority of the 140 people named
in reports as customers of its Swiss bank had left and that it
has since established much tighter controls on who it accepts as
customers.
"We have absolutely no appetite to do business with clients
who are evading their taxes or who fail to meet our financial
crime compliance standards," he said.
The fallout from the claims caused the bank's former boss
Stephen Green to step down at financial services lobby group
TheCityUK on Saturday.
