LONDON Feb 25 The UK tax authority said prosecuting and regulatory agencies would meet next week to discuss leaks of account information from clients who used a Swiss subsidiary of HSBC bank to evade tax.

Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and other agencies have been under pressure from lawmakers over why only one HSBC Swiss client had been prosecuted for tax evasion and why the bank itself had not faced more scrutiny.

HMRC said in a statement on Wednesday that it had arranged a meeting with other agencies "to discuss how the stolen HSBC Suisse data can be shared with them."

The meeting will include the Serious Fraud Office, which investigates financial crime, UK financial regulator the Financial Conduct Authority, the Crown Prosecution Service, the City of London Police, the National Crime Agency and EuroJust, which co-ordinates investigation of serious crime across the EU. (Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)