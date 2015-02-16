LONDON Feb 16 Britain's financial watchdog said
it was working closely with HSBC and other agencies to
make sure the bank was meeting proper conduct standards
following allegations the bank's Swiss unit helped hundreds of
people to dodge tax.
In its first statement on the matter, the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) said on Monday the allegations had served to
reinforce the importance of firms operating with the right
culture across all of their operations.
"The FCA is working closely with the firm and other agencies
which have an interest in this matter to ensure that any
questions this may raise in relation to any current practices
and culture of HSBC are addressed," the FCA said.
Europe's biggest bank apologised to customers and investors
on Sunday for past practices at its Swiss private bank.
(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)