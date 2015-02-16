LONDON Feb 16 Britain's financial watchdog said it was working closely with HSBC and other agencies to make sure the bank was meeting proper conduct standards following allegations the bank's Swiss unit helped hundreds of people to dodge tax.

In its first statement on the matter, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Monday the allegations had served to reinforce the importance of firms operating with the right culture across all of their operations.

"The FCA is working closely with the firm and other agencies which have an interest in this matter to ensure that any questions this may raise in relation to any current practices and culture of HSBC are addressed," the FCA said.

Europe's biggest bank apologised to customers and investors on Sunday for past practices at its Swiss private bank.

