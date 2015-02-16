(Recasts, adds MP and analyst comment)
By Huw Jones and Tom Bergin
LONDON Feb 16 Britain's financial watchdog said
it was investigating HSBC following reports it helped clients
evade taxes but said it was focusing on the bank's current
behaviour rather than alleged past abuses.
In its first statement on the matter, the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) said it wanted to verify that the "failings" the
bank admitted to were in the past.
"The FCA is working closely with the firm and other agencies
which have an interest in this matter to ensure that any
questions this may raise in relation to any current practices
and culture of HSBC are addressed," it said.
Gary Greenwood, analyst at Shore Capital Stockbrokers, said
the focus on current behaviour was positive for HSBC if, as the
bank said, it had cleaned up the problems at its Swiss private
bank.
But Nick Smith, who sits on parliament's Public Accounts
Committee which last week criticised the UK tax authority for
failing to take action against HSBC, said he was disappointed
the FCA had settled for a narrow focus.
Smith noted the FCA's U.S. counterpart, the Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC), had taken legal action against Swiss
banks for assisting clients to evade U.S. taxes.
"We need a belt and braces effort here. The SEC have shown
the way, the FCA need to grip this properly," he told Reuters in
a telephone interview.
Last year, the SEC forced Swiss bank Credit Suisse to admit
wrongdoing and pay $196 million in relation to tax evasion
involving U.S. clients.
An FCA spokesman said the regulator faced difficulty in
pursuing action against HSBC because the behaviour publicised so
far involved its Swiss unit, HSBC Private Banking (Suisse) SA,
which the spokesman said was beyond the FCA's jurisdiction.
However, lawyers have told Reuters that if, as alleged in
news reports, HSBC Private Banking (Suisse) SA sent staff to
Britain to advise clients on how to dodge UK taxes, the Swiss
unit could come under the FCA's jurisdiction.
The SEC case hinged on the fact Credit Suisse bankers
travelled to the United States to push products and advice they
were not licensed to offer.
The FCA spokesman declined to say if the agency would
investigate the allegations that staff from HSBC Private Banking
(Suisse) operated in Britain.
HSBC said last week it was cooperating with relevant
authorities but declined further comment on Monday.
Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor at the Bank of England, HSBC's
other main regulator in Britain, said on Friday the BoE may look
into the tax allegations.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office said on Thursday it was open
to discussing the allegations with British tax authority HMRC.
Parliament's Treasury Select Committee are also taking an
interest and will grill HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint and CEO
Stuart Gulliver on Feb. 25.
