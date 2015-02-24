(Adds new comment from HSBC)
BERNE Feb 24 Switzerland's financial markets
regulator FINMA is unlikely to look into possible wrongdoing at
HSBC's Swiss private bank in the light of leaked
information that was published this month, FINMA's head of
enforcement said on Tuesday.
The publication of details on alleged tax evasion by some of
the bank's wealthy clients has prompted investigations by
Geneva's public prosecutor and British authorities, as well as a
possible U.S. probe.
But FINMA, which already faulted HSBC in 2010-2011 for its
poor internal controls and violations of money laundering
guidelines, has said it was happy with the remedial action
subsequently taken by the bank.
"In theory I can't rule out that something may come up which
prompts FINMA to look into it again. But I don't expect that to
happen," FINMA's David Wyss told a news conference.
Supervision of the financial market needs to be based on
current problems, and the leaked information about HSBC related
to 2006-2007, which was "light years" away, Wyss said.
But FINMA may still face political pressure to act, since a
Swiss parliamentary committee has taken the unusual step of
saying they want to question the watchdog about the HSBC case.
A spokesman for HSBC in Switzerland said its Swiss private
bank had undergone a transformation in recent years and had
implemented initiatives designed to prevent its banking services
from being used to evade taxes or launder money.
FINMA has taken a far more public approach to sanctioning
errant bankers under Mark Branson, who took over as head of the
regulator on April 1 last year, and on Tuesday it published its
first ever annual enforcement report, an attempt to make its
actions more visible.
The report, which contained statistics and sample cases from
2014, also said FINMA would step up its actions against
individuals who have seriously violated supervisory law.
FINMA said in October it had banned the former head of Coop
Bank from management jobs in the finance sector for three
years after the retail bank was found to have manipulated its
own shares.
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by Tom Miles, additional
reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by Louise Heavens and Jane
Merriman)