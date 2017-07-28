REFILE-MOVES-HSBC hires MacHale for FIG syndicate

(Refiles to reach additional subscribers)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, July 27 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Tom MacHale to work on its European financial institutions debt syndicate desk, according to a source.

MacHale will join from NatWest Markets, where he was an associate on the sovereign, supranational and agency desk. He joined the UK bank permanently in 2013 according to his LinkedIn profile. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MacHale will help fill the gap left by Peter Riera, who left HSBC earlier this year to run RBC's UK FIG debt capital markets origination.

This is the second SSA departure from NatWest in recent weeks. Laura Crosbie, who had worked in the DCM origination frequent borrower group since 2010, left the bank to work in ABN AMRO's public sector debt capital markets business. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)