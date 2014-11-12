ISTANBUL Nov 12 HSBC Turkey said on Wednesday cyber criminals had stolen credit card information of 2.7 million of its customers in Turkey and that additional security measures to monitor transactions had been put in place.

HSBC Turkey said in a statement that there were no financial risks to its clients. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Louise Heavens)