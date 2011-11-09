LONDON Nov 9 HSBC said extra
British regulation could cost it about $2.5 billion per year,
which the bank may regard as too high to remain based in London.
Britain has told banks to separate their retail banking
operations and separately capitalise it.
HSBC finance director Iain Mackay said that could require
the bank to issue over $50 billion of senior debt, at an annual
cost of $2 billion. It also faces a $400 million bank levy on
its overseas operations.
"That would represent about $2.5 billion of cost. We would
probably view that as too high," Mackay told reporters on a
conference call, in response to a question on what would be too
great a cost to remain in Britain.
