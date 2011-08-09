HONG KONG Aug 9 HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's biggest bank, said on Tuesday that it is in talks on the possible sale of its card and retail services business in the United States.

"These discussions are ongoing and no decision has yet been made to proceed with any transaction. HSBC will make a further statement if or when appropriate," the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The statement was made in response to the recent media speculation concerning a possible sale, it added. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)