Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
HONG KONG Aug 9 HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's biggest bank, said on Tuesday that it is in talks on the possible sale of its card and retail services business in the United States.
"These discussions are ongoing and no decision has yet been made to proceed with any transaction. HSBC will make a further statement if or when appropriate," the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The statement was made in response to the recent media speculation concerning a possible sale, it added. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)
Feb 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
BRUSSELS, Feb 8 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
ROME, Feb 8 Italy's government is concerned about the vulnerability of its companies to foreign takeover, particularly those it considers of national importance, and is moving to defend them.