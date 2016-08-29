NEW YORK Aug 29 A senior HSBC Holdings Plc
executive pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges that
he participated in a fraudulent scheme to front-run a $3.5
billion currency transaction by one of the bank's clients.
The plea on wire fraud and conspiracy charges by Mark
Johnson, a British citizen who at the time of his arrest last
month was HSBC's global head of foreign exchange cash trading,
was entered by his lawyer in the federal court in Brooklyn.
Johnson and Stuart Scott, HSBC's former head of cash trading
for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, are believed to be the
first people to face U.S. criminal charges arising from a probe
of foreign-exchange rigging at banks.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)