HONG KONG, April 7 HSBC Holdings expects China to continue to allow the yuan to weaken against the U.S. dollar, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Thursday.

China's currency has weakened sharply against the U.S. dollar since late 2015 as outflows have increased on concerns about slower growth. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)