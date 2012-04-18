UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SINGAPORE, April 18 HSBC is launching its first offshore yuan bond, which will be the first offshore yuan deal to be listed in London, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported on Wednesday.
HSBC has released guidance for the three-year bond at 3.00-3.25 percent. Pricing of the benchmark bond expected is expected in London later in the day, IFR said.
The size of benchmark global dollar bonds is typically $500 million, but in the offshore yuan or CNH market 200 million yuan ($32 million) would be considered a good-sized deal.
London is eager to become a global offshore trading centre for the yuan, a move that would boost the city's position as a major currency and commodities trading hub.
Singapore and Taipei also are vying for a share of the growing offshore yuan business. But all are expected to have to play second fiddle to Hong Kong as Chinese authorities push on with a series of initiatives to internationalise the currency.
The groundbreaking deal is expected to be rated Aa2/AA- (Moody's/S&P), the same as HSBC Bank's Aa2/AA-/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch). ($1 = 6.3015 Chinese yuan) (Asia Economics and Markets Desk; +65 6870 3840)
