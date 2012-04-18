SINGAPORE, April 18 HSBC is launching its first offshore yuan bond, which will be the first offshore yuan deal to be listed in London, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported on Wednesday.

HSBC has released guidance for the three-year bond at 3.00-3.25 percent. Pricing of the benchmark bond expected is expected in London later in the day, IFR said.

The size of benchmark global dollar bonds is typically $500 million, but in the offshore yuan or CNH market 200 million yuan ($32 million) would be considered a good-sized deal.

London is eager to become a global offshore trading centre for the yuan, a move that would boost the city's position as a major currency and commodities trading hub.

Singapore and Taipei also are vying for a share of the growing offshore yuan business. But all are expected to have to play second fiddle to Hong Kong as Chinese authorities push on with a series of initiatives to internationalise the currency.

The groundbreaking deal is expected to be rated Aa2/AA- (Moody's/S&P), the same as HSBC Bank's Aa2/AA-/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch). ($1 = 6.3015 Chinese yuan) (Asia Economics and Markets Desk; +65 6870 3840)