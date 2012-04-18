* HSBC raises 2 bln yuan from sale of 3-year bond
* First "dim sum" bond issued outside China, attracts firm
demand
* London launches working group to promote itself as yuan
centre
* Hong Kong enjoys big lead as offshore yuan centre
By Pete Sweeney and Isla Binnie
SHANGHAI/LONDON, April 18 HSBC raised 2
billion yuan ($317 million) from the first international issue
of a "dim sum" bond, hailed as a milestone in London's efforts
to become a centre for offshore yuan trading alongside Hong
Kong.
Europe's biggest bank launched the yuan-denominated bond to
coincide with the launch by the City of London Corporation of a
working group including five major banks to develop the city
into a major centre for offshore yuan business.
"What's changed is that there is an awareness in China of
the need to deepen the international market for the RMB
(renminbi), which the UK has tapped into," said Nigel Pridmore,
partner at law firm Linklaters.
"The process is off and running, it would be hard to put the
genie back in the bottle now."
The charm offensive was led by British finance minister
George Osborne, who said London would complement Hong Kong as an
offshore centre.
"It is the ambition of the British government to make London
a western hub for the sector - with all the benefits that this
will bring to our own economy," Osborne said in a speech.
HSBC, a member of the new working group, will
issue bonds worth 2 billion yuan, double the bank's initial
guidance on how much it planned to raise, and attracted demand
for more than 4.25 billion yuan.
The three-year bond was mainly targeted at European
investors and will pay annual interest of 3 percent.
HSBC has been a leader in the dim sum bond market in Hong
Kong, which has seen explosive growth as China allows more
avenues for yuan funds to flow across its borders and slowly
internationalises its currency.
HSBC leads the league tables as a book runner for dim sum
bonds in Hong Kong, having led 48 issues so far this year with
proceeds of 13.9 billion yuan as of April 12, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
"There's already a growing yuan deposit base in London, and
HSBC probably wants to be first to capture that market," said
Patrick Pong, an analyst at Mirae Asset Management in Hong Kong.
More European banks and companies are expected to follow
HSBC's move, offering investors access to the Chinese currency
closer to home. HSBC was joined by Standard Chartered,
Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Bank of China
at the London event.
"All of us will be bringing new issuers to this market,
tapping into a pocket of liquidity where investors have the
opportunity to diversify from what they are currently doing,
which is often holding deposits," said HSBC CEO Stuart Gulliver.
COOPERATION WITH HONG KONG
London and other financial centres like Singapore are
seeking to capitalise on the rapid growth of the offshore yuan
bond market in Hong Kong since its launch less than two years
ago, as investors aim to put their yuan deposits to work by
buying high-yielding yuan bonds.
Hong Kong, the leading offshore yuan centre, is cooperating
with them in doing so, and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority in
January agreed with Britain to co-operate on offshore yuan
trading, including the HKMA extending the operating hours of its
renminbi settlement system into the London day.
London still has a long way to go before its dim sum market
can compete with Hong Kong's in terms of volume, but it is
confident it can become the leading yuan hub outside China,
helped by its time zone and status as the top city for foreign
exchange trading.
Customer and interbank yuan deposits in London totalled 109
billion yuan at the end of 2011, according to a report published
by the City of London Corporation in conjunction with the launch
of the working group.
However, that is far less than the 566 billion yuan in
renminbi deposits in Hong Kong as of February, suggesting Hong
Kong will remain the most important offshore yuan centre for
some time to come.
Other banks are also said to be planning to tap the London
market to issue yuan-denominated debt, including Agricultural
Development Bank of China, China Development Bank and the
Export-Import Bank of China.
"For more dim sum bonds to come, the pool size (in London)
needs to be increased," said Kelvin Lau, regional economist at
Standard Chartered.
HSBC's move follows significant currency reforms by Beijing,
including a widening of the yuan's trading band to 1 percent
from 0.5 percent that went into effect on Monday. The change
takes China one step closer to its goal of having a basically
convertible yuan by 2015.
"The Chinese will do it (open up their currency and markets)
as and when they are ready. Everyone in the west wants it done
yesterday, and the Chinese are opening up their capital account
in the time that suits them," said David Bloom, head of foreign
exchange strategy at HSBC.
Linklater's Pridmore added: "The international use of the
RMB will grow inevitably, it's a long-run thing. Not next year
or in two years, but the yuan will join the euro and dollar as a
reserve currency."
Chinese regulators this month also increased the quota for
the Renminbi Foreign Qualified Institutional Investor (RQFII)
programme, which allows Hong Kong investors to purchase
yuan-denominated funds using yuan accumulated offshore, to 70
billion yuan from 20 billion yuan.
The groundbreaking deal is expected to be rated Aa2/AA-
(Moody's/S&P), the same as HSBC Bank's own rating of Aa2/AA-/AA
(Moody's/S&P/Fitch).
($1 = 6.3015 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Nethelie Wong, Kelvin Soh and Michelle
Chen in HONG KONG and Carolyn Copley and Steve Slater in LONDON;
Editing by David Cowell)