BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 Hedge fund investor HSBC Alternative Investments Ltd named William Benjamin as global head of hedge funds, based in London.
Benjamin will report to Henry Lee, global head of alternatives at HSBC Private Bank.
Previously, Benjamin was with Goldman Sachs alternative investments. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage: