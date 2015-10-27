Oct 27 HSBC Bank Bermuda Ltd, a subsidiary of
HSBC Holdings, has agreed to sell its Bermuda Trust
Company Ltd and investment management operations in Bermuda to
the Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd.
The Bermuda trust and investment business had about $1.5
billion of assets under management and $24 billion of assets
under administration as of Dec. 31, 2014, the bank said in a
filing on Tuesday.
The banking portfolio had about $1.2 billion of assets under
management, according to the bank.
The British lender will also refer its current private
banking clients to Butterfield.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the first
half of 2016.
The bank, which is speeding up a cull of unprofitable
businesses and countries, recently in August sold its
unprofitable operations in Brazil to Banco Bradesco S/A
.
Reuters reported in August, citing sources, that HSBC is
close to selling its loss-making Turkish business to Dutch
lender ING Group.
Bermuda-based community bank Butterfield could not be
immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru, editing by David
Evans)