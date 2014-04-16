April 16 HSBC Holdings Plc

* HSBC Bank Oman to sell its business in India

* All employees in business are expected to transfer to Doha bank as part of sale

* Business to be sold had two branches and gross assets of INR3.5bn

* Transaction, which is subject to shareholders' and regulatory approvals, is expected to complete during second half of 2014