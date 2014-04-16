UPDATE 2-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancellations for Tuesday)
April 16 HSBC Holdings Plc
* HSBC Bank Oman to sell its business in India
* All employees in business are expected to transfer to Doha bank as part of sale
* Business to be sold had two branches and gross assets of INR3.5bn
* Transaction, which is subject to shareholders' and regulatory approvals, is expected to complete during second half of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Copper recovers from biggest weekly fall since Dec * Workers at Peru copper mine began strike on Friday (Updates with closing prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, March 13 The price of copper rose 1 percent on Monday to its highest level in over two weeks, buoyed mostly by supply disruptions after workers at Peru's top copper miner downed tools indefinitely late last week. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde in Peru started an indefinite s