May 6 HSBC Holdings Plc :

* HSBC Australia sells Woolworths c-card portfolio

* Has signed an agreement to sell its Woolworths white label credit card portfolio in Australia to Macquarie Bank Limited

* As a result HSBC's credit card agreement with Woolworths will be terminated

* Value of gross assets being sold was approximately a$362m (approximately us$336m) at 31 march 2014.

* Transaction is expected to complete in Q2 of 2014.

* HSBC will provide services to Macquarie Bank Limited related to operation of card portfolio in Australia which are expected to conclude in first half of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: