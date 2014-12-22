PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 22 Hsbc Holdings Plc
* Phillip Ameen joins HSBC board
* Announced appointment of Phillip David Ameen (66), as an independent non-executive director
* Appointment will take effect from 1 January 2015
Ameen will become a member of group audit committee at same time
MILAN/ROME, March 15 Alitalia airline expects to return to profit by the end of 2019 by cutting operating and labour costs by 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) over the next three years and revamping its business model for short and medium-haul flights.