(Corrects headline and paragraphs 1-3 to show job cuts are not
reversed)
By David French and Suleiman Al-Khalidi
DUBAI/AMMAN Oct 3 Striking workers at HSBC
in Jordan have secured an 8 percent pay hike following
a week-long protest by employees in the country, the bank
confirmed on Monday.
Staff at HSBC in Jordan were also told last week that 30
positions would be made redundant, impacting services at the
bank's branch network.
Following discussions with union representatives, the bank
agreed an immediate pay increase would be implemented for all
staff except very senior management -- covering 98 percent of
HSBC's 340 employees in the country -- and that the 30
redundancies would be made on a voluntary or compulsory basis,
depending on the number of volunteers.
Haider Rashid, the head of the union of bank employees,
added a cost of living allowance tied to official inflation
figures was also granted.
The redundancies in Jordan are part of the 30,000 job cuts
which the bank announced in August would take place up to the
end of 2013, aimed at cutting costs.
As part of that, a reorganisation of HSBC's Middle East
retail banking will impact around 200 employees in Jordan and
five other countries: Bahrain, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar and the
United Arab Emirates.
While an HSBC spokesperson wouldn't comment on whether the
action in Jordan would influence employees in other countries,
he said that it hoped compulsory redundancies would be kept to a
minimum.
"This move in retail banking is entirely about efficiency of
operations and strategy," the spokesperson said. "HSBC's
commitment to the Middle East is as strong as ever."
Under the changes, the spokesperson added, the UAE will
become a regional hub and operations in the other countries
would be reduced. For example, it plans to halve its branch
network in Lebanon to three outlets.
(Additional Reporting By Azza El Arabi in Dubai; Editing by
Reed Stevenson and Erica Billingham)