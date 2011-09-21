* Andrew Sutherland to join Chalkhill Ptnrs in Nov. -sources

* HSH Nordbank to pull out of UK next year

By Tom Bill

LONDON, Sept 21 A key property financier behind high-profile London deals such as the luxury One Hyde Park apartments and the in-progress Pinnacle skyscraper, Andrew Sutherland, will leave HSH Nordbank ahead of its UK exit in 2012, sources said.

Three sources familiar with the matter said Sutherland would move from the German bank to real estate finance advisor Chalkhill Partners in November. HSH declined to comment.

"He is well-known and well-respected in London property circles and has been behind some big deals," one of the sources told Reuters.

HSH will close its London operation by end-2012 and its remaining property interests in London will be managed from Hamburg, the three sources said.

HSH secured EU approval on Tuesday for a revamp that will see the bailed-out German lender sell off its aircraft financing unit, shrink its shipping financing activities and cut its balance sheet by nearly two-thirds.

During the global financial meltdown, HSH, like other German landesbanks, lost billions of euros on risky investments, which saw its state owners, Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, prop it up with 10 billion euros ($13.7 billion) in loan guarantees and a capital injection of 3 billion euros.

On Sept. 8, Reuters reported Formula One racing group McLaren's store at Candy & Candy's One Hyde Park development was up for sale for 11.5 million pounds. ($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Reporting by Tom Bill)