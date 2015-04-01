BRUSSELS, April 1 German lender HSH Nordbank's
request for 2.1 billion euros ($2.26 billion) of state
guarantees does not need EU regulatory approval as it is part of
measures already agreed with the European Commission, the
Commission said on Wednesday.
"The announcement made today has no further state aid
implications as it is fully covered under the measures already
approved either in 2011 or temporarily in 2013," a Commission
spokeswoman said.
She said a 2013 investigation into a 10-billion-euro risk
shield and 3-billion-euro recapitalisation provided by the
German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein is still
ongoing.
($1 = 0.9281 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)