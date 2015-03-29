FRANKFURT, March 29 German lender HSH Nordbank
will need to use more of its state guarantees than expected as a
strong U.S. dollar forces it to set aside more in risk
provisions for shipping loans, German daily Handelsblatt
reported, citing supervisory board sources.
HSH, which is 85 percent owned by the German
regional states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, had said
recently that it expected to use 1.6 billion euros ($1.7
billion) of its state guarantees between 2019 and 2025.
According to Handelsblatt, HSH has now raised that estimate
to 2 billion euros because it books the bulk of its risk
provisions for shipping loans in U.S. dollars. It had already
raised its forecast by 300 million euros last year.
HSH, one of the world's biggest players in ship finance,
risked collapse in the crisis, and its state owners stepped in
to offer 10 billion euros in guarantees to support the lender in
2009.
($1 = 0.9185 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jane Baird)