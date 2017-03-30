MOVES-StanChart appoints Francis as global banking head for Europe
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has appointed Clare Francis as head of its global banking business for Europe, based in London.
FRANKFURT, March 30 German shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank has received more than ten expressions of interest from potential buyers in the lender which seeks to be sold within a year.
HSH's owners - the German states of Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg jointly hold 85 percent - have to privatise the bank under European state-aid rules by the end of February 2018.
Chief Executive Stefan Ermisch warned on Thursday when presenting annual results that the road to privatisation will be difficult and ask a lot from all parties involved.
According to people close to the matter fellow state-backed regional bank NordLB is planning to bid for HSH as will several private equity companies.
HSH, which had total assets of 84 billion euros ($90 billion) as of the end of 2016 and saw its pretax profit decrease 73 percent to 121 million euros last year, sought backing from its owners after risky assets turned sour in 2008.
It got hit further by the slump in global trade after the financial crisis and the core bank currently has 7 billion euros in ship loans on its books.
The European Commission, HSH and its owners negotiated for years over a plan to restore HSH to health and avoid future state aid. ($1 = 0.9316 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
HONG KONG, June 15 HSBC Holdings Plc will maintain its best lending rate at 5 percent in Hong Kong, the bank said on Thursday, after the territory's defacto central bank raised its discount window base rate.
OSLO, June 15 This week's fire in a 24-storey block of flats in London is expected to cost property insurers more than 25 million pounds ($31.8 million), Norwegian insurer Protector Forsikring told Reuters on Thursday.